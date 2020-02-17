UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Ministers To Hold Monday Talks On Libya, Embargo Enforcement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

EU Foreign Ministers to Hold Monday Talks on Libya, Embargo Enforcement

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Foreign Ministers from the European Union nations are set to meet in Brussels on Monday to discuss the Libyan peace process and enforcement of the arms embargo on the country among other things.

The meeting will be chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and will also touch on the EU's relations with the African Union among other subjects.

The meeting will draw on Sunday's launch of the International Follow-up Committee on Libya (IFCL) in Munich on when EU diplomats along with other nations with a stake in Libya reaffirmed their commitment to the Berlin Conference.

On January 19, Berlin hosted an international conference on Libyan reconciliation attended by 16 states and entities, including Turkey, Russia and the United States. The participants adopted a joint communique pledging to refrain from assisting the warring parties and observing the arms embargo on Libya.

