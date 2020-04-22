EU Foreign Ministers to Hold Video Conference on Ukraine, Eastern Partnership Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Ministers of foreign affairs of the EU member states will convene a video conference on Wednesday to discuss the bloc's Eastern Neighbourhood policy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting will specifically be focused on Ukraine and the rest of the Eastern Partnership region Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Belarus.

The video conference will be chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The ministers are expected to follow up on recent international developments around the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top diplomats are also expected to touch upon the situation in Libya.