EU Foreign Ministers To Hold Video Conference On Belarus On Friday - Polish Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

EU Foreign Ministers to Hold Video Conference on Belarus on Friday - Polish Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Foreign ministers of the European Union member states will hold on Friday a special video conference on the situation in Belarus, where violent protests are ongoing against the results of the presidential election, the Polish Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier this week, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said his country was ready to mediate the conflict between the Belarusian government and the opposition.

"In response to Poland's request, this Friday #EU Foreign Ministers will hold a special video conference to discuss the situation in #Belarus. Friday's meeting will also focus on Turkey, Venezuela and events in Lebanon," the Polish Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter.

More Stories From World

