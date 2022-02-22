EU Foreign Ministers to Impose Emergency Sanctions Against Russia - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Emergency sanctions against Russia will be imposed later on Tuesday during an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.

Borrell added that these sanctions would be the European response to the Russian recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. He noted that these would be emergency measures and only a part of a full package of sanctions.