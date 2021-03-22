EU Foreign Ministers to Meet in Brussels on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Top diplomats of the EU members states will meet in Brussels on Monday for the Foreign Affairs Council to discuss pressing international affairs.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will brief the diplomats on the issues at hand, including the recent and upcoming events.

Then the ministers will discuss the situation in the Mediterranean and relations with Turkey.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will attend the meeting to hold an informal exchange with the ministers.