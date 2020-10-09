UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Ministers To Start Expanding Belarus Sanctions List On October 12 - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 07:31 PM

The foreign ministers of the EU member states plan to announce on October 12 the start of work on expanding the list of individual sanctions on Belarus, a source in the European Union told reporters on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The foreign ministers of the EU member states plan to announce on October 12 the start of work on expanding the list of individual sanctions on Belarus, a source in the European Union told reporters on Friday.

The ministers will once again stress that the bloc does not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the legitimate leader of Belarus. They will announce that they have started working on expanding the sanctions list, and they could also discuss sanctions targeting Lukashnenko, the source said. At the same time, the EU keeps insisting on a dialogue between the Belarusian government and the opposition, the source reaffirmed.

