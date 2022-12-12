UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Ministers Urge Iran To Ensure Human Rights, Stop 'Support' For Russia

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 10:20 PM

The European Union on Monday adopted conclusions on Iran, urging the country to respect human rights, as well as to stop providing "support to Russia," the press service of the European Council said.

Before the meeting of EU foreign ministers, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell announced the approval of a new "tough" package of sanctions against Iran.

"The European Union reiterates its firm call on the Iranian authorities to ensure the full enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all Iranians, including persons belonging to ethnic, religious and linguistic minorities," the statement said.

The European Council also expressed strong condemnation of any type of Iranian military support to Russia, which, in particular, refers to alleged deliveries of drones.

"The European Union notes with great concern the reports of Iranian weapons, including drones, being manufactured with components of international origin, including from Europe, and is considering the appropriate measures to take," the statement said.

The EU also urged Tehran to return to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commitments.

Western countries claim that Iran is allegedly supplying drones to Russia for military actions in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied such accusations. In November Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Tehran supplied Russia with drones, but a few months before a special operation in Ukraine began.

Moreover, the EU has imposed sanctions against Tehran due to mass protests in the country. Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranians blamed Amini's death on the morality police, alleging that officers hit her in the head while interrogating her.

The Iranian authorities accuse Western countries of supporting the protesters and interfering in the country's domestic affairs.

