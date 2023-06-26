EU Foreign Ministers Vow to Continue Supporting Ukraine 'More Than Ever' - Borrell

Foreign ministers of EU member states agreed at a meeting on Monday to continue supporting Ukraine "more than ever" as the conflict continues, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Foreign ministers of EU member states agreed at a meeting on Monday to continue supporting Ukraine "more than ever" as the conflict continues, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"The conclusion of our debate is clear, and I want to stress it, continue supporting Ukraine more than ever; continue and increasing all kinds of support, and in particular, the military one, because war is raging more than ever," Borrell told a press conference following the Foreign Council.

He said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had informed the EU of Ukraine's immediate, short- and long-term needs as its counteroffensive is under way.

The overall EU assistance for Ukraine since the start of hostilities in February 2022 totals 72 billion Euros ($78 billion), including 15.3 billion euros in military support.