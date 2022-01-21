EU Foreign Ministers Will Not Discuss Sanctions Against Russia on January 24 - Source

At a meeting on January 24, EU foreign ministers will not discuss sanctions against Russia, since the EU's position in the event of an aggravation of the situation around Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions has already been formed, a high-ranking EU source told reporters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) At a meeting on January 24, EU foreign ministers will not discuss sanctions against Russia, since the EU's position in the event of an aggravation of the situation around Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions has already been formed, a high-ranking EU source told reporters in Brussels.

The source added that the EU, if necessary, was ready to decide on the introduction of restrictive measures very quickly.