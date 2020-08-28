EU Foreign Minsters Agree Sanctions on About 20 Belarusian Officials - Czech Top Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) European foreign ministers have agreed in principle to impose sanctions on about 20 Belarusian officials, Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Friday.

"We decided ... sanctions against persons who are involved in the manipulation of the election process and also with the violence against peaceful demonstrators will be included in the list.

We need to formally confirm the list, but we have a general agreement on how this will be structured," Petricek said to reporters after a meeting in Brussels.

In response to a question about how many people are on the list, Petricek said that it was about 20 people but that the list was still a work in progress that will need to go through the official mechanisms before sanctions are imposed.