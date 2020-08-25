UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Prepared To Visit Belarus - EEAS Secretary General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 03:38 PM

EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Prepared to Visit Belarus - EEAS Secretary General

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell is prepared to visit Belarus to help find a solution to the unrest in the country, Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Maria Schmid said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell is prepared to visit Belarus to help find a solution to the unrest in the country, Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Maria Schmid said Tuesday.

"The high representative has declared his own readiness to go and visit, but for the time being the focus is on the proposal by the OSCE, which we stand ready to support," Schmid said at a session of a foreign affairs committee of the European Parliament.

Related Topics

Parliament Visit Belarus

Recent Stories

Bulgarian President receives credentials of UAE Am ..

32 minutes ago

OPPO launches captivating cinematography starring ..

38 minutes ago

Belarus' Opposition Ready to Negotiate With Gov't, ..

4 minutes ago

Turkish police arrests Daesh/ISIS suspects in Ista ..

4 minutes ago

Routes of mourning processions cleared of lose wir ..

5 minutes ago

Iran hails 'constructive' talks with visiting IAEA ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.