EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Prepared to Visit Belarus - EEAS Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell is prepared to visit Belarus to help find a solution to the unrest in the country, Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Maria Schmid said Tuesday.

"The high representative has declared his own readiness to go and visit, but for the time being the focus is on the proposal by the OSCE, which we stand ready to support," Schmid said at a session of a foreign affairs committee of the European Parliament.