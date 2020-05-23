UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Urges US To Reconsider Decision To Leave Open Skies Treaty

Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged the United States to reconsider its decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, one of the key arms control agreements.

"I regret the announcement by the United States to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty.

The Treaty on Open Skies is a key element of our arms-control architecture and serves as a vital confidence and security-building measure," Borrell said in a statement.

"While continuing to urge Russia to return immediately to the full implementation of the Treaty, I call upon the United States to reconsider their decision," he said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said earlier that there had been no breaches of the treaty by Russia, and Moscow intended to fully comply with all rights and obligations under the Open Skies Treaty as long as it remains valid.

