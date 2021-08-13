EU Foreign Policy Chief Calls on Taliban to Stop Violence in Afghanistan, Return to Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on the Taliban (recognized as terrorist organization and banned in Russia) to immediately stop violence in Afghanistan and return to full-fledged negotiations with the government.

"The EU calls on the Taliban to immediately resume substantive, regular and structured talks and also calls for an immediate halt of the ongoing violence and for a comprehensive, permanent ceasefire," he said in a statement.