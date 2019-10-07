EU Foreign Policy Chief Candidate Lists Relations With Ukraine, US as Priorities

(@imziishan)

Josep Borrell, nominated to become a new head of EU foreign policy, said Monday at his confirmation hearing that he would focus on supporting Ukraine and resetting the relationship with the United States

"Let me stress from the beginning my intention to engage on the reforms and integration processes in the Western Balkans, to support democracy and territorial integrity of Ukraine, address the challenges in our Southern neighborhood, there are many of them, develop a new comprehensive strategy towards Africa, working out the politically rounded strategy in and with Asia, stepping [up] our cooperation with Latin America, and resetting Transatlantic relations," Borrell, who serves as the Spanish foreign minister, told the EU parliament.

If backed by the parliament, Borrell is expected to assume office on November 1.