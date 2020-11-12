EU Foreign Policy Chief Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Mozambique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has condemned the wave of deadly terrorist attacks in Mozambique and reaffirmed the EU commitment to support the country's security and stability.

"More than 50 persons have been killed in horrific attack in #Mozambique. Terrorist groups taking root anywhere in the world leave all of us exposed.

The EU will redouble efforts to support Mozambique in key areas of security and stability," Borrell wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

The escalation of tensions started in Mozambique's northernmost province of Cabo Delgado two weeks ago when Islamists seized several settlements in the Muidumbe district. Local media reported about some 50 executed people, with some of them being beheaded.

The attacks have already been condemned by the United Nations and French President Emmanuel Macron.