MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has condemned the coup in Guinea calling on the rebels to release President Alpha Conde.

"I condemn the seizure of power by force in Guinea and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde. I invite all actors to act with respect for the rule of law, the interests of peace and for the well-being of the Guinean population," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, the Guinean authorities said that the presidential palace had been attacked by rebels, who said that they had captured the country's president, Alpha Conde. The coup leader, Mamady Doumbouya, announced the dissolution of the government as well as the abrogation of the constitution and the closure of the border.

Later, Doumbouya said that the president was staying with the rebels in a safe location and had been examined by a doctor.

The rebels also declared a nationwide curfew in the country and said they were replacing local governors and prefects with soldiers.

A meeting of Guinean cabinet ministers and other top officials will reportedly be convened by the rebels on Monday morning.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the coup in Guinea on Sunday and demanded that the rebels release the country's president. ECOWAS has called for the restoration of constitutional order in Guinea and threatened the rebels with sanctions.

Incumbent President Alpha Conde won his controversial third term in office in last year's election in Guinea, following his decision to amend the constitution to allow himself the third consecutive presidential term. This sparked unrest in the country even though the constitution was changed through a national referendum.

Supporters of Guinea's rebellious military took to the streets of the capital of Conakry after the coup d'etat on Sunday, according to local media reports. People in the streets were chanting slogans praising the military.