MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has held talks with Israel's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

"Spoke to @yairlapid to warmly congratulate him for his appointment as new alternate PM & FM. Discussed the importance of strengthening the bilateral EU-Israel partnership & promoting security & peace in the region. Looking forward to working together & welcoming you soon in Brussels," Borrell wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, President of the European Council Charles Michel congratulated the newly appointed cabinet of Israel via Twitter.

The White House said on Sunday that US President Joe Biden has already held his first conversation with Israel's newly-appointed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, discussing regional challenges over the phone.

Along with Bennett, Yair Lapid, the head of Israel's largest opposition party Yesh Atid, was appointed as Israeli Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister on Sunday.

Earlier, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave Lapid a mandate to form a coalition government after former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to do so following the March inconclusive elections.