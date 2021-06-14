UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Foreign Policy Chief Congratulates Israel's Newly-Appointed Foreign Minister Lapid

Muhammad Irfan 54 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:00 AM

EU Foreign Policy Chief Congratulates Israel's Newly-Appointed Foreign Minister Lapid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has held talks with Israel's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

"Spoke to @yairlapid to warmly congratulate him for his appointment as new alternate PM & FM. Discussed the importance of strengthening the bilateral EU-Israel partnership & promoting security & peace in the region. Looking forward to working together & welcoming you soon in Brussels," Borrell wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, President of the European Council Charles Michel congratulated the newly appointed cabinet of Israel via Twitter.

The White House said on Sunday that US President Joe Biden has already held his first conversation with Israel's newly-appointed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, discussing regional challenges over the phone.

Along with Bennett, Yair Lapid, the head of Israel's largest opposition party Yesh Atid, was appointed as Israeli Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister on Sunday.

Earlier, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave Lapid a mandate to form a coalition government after former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to do so following the March inconclusive elections.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Twitter White House Brussels March Sunday Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE sends 51 metric tonnes of urgent relief suppli ..

6 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi chairs board meeting of AUS

7 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack targeting school ..

7 hours ago

Addressing international challenges requires consi ..

7 hours ago

â€‹â€‹â€‹ADNEC wins 2021 UFI Human Resources Award

7 hours ago

UAEâ€™s prominent global stature in tolerance, coe ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.