EU Foreign Policy Chief Convenes Special Meeting to Discuss Situation in Iraq on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has announced plans to convene on Friday an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council with top diplomats of the member states to discuss the situation in the middle East following Iran's missile strikes on two US bases in Iraq.

It is expected that the European diplomats will exchange views on the current affairs as well as the recent developments in Iraq and discuss ways of de-escalating tensions in the region.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East on Wednesday, when Iran fired more than 20 missiles at the two US targets on Iraqi soil in retaliation for last week's assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's international airport.