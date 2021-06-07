MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, discussed human rights on Monday with Secretary-General of the Council of Europe (CoE), Marija Pejcinovic Buric.

The officials exchanged views on the topic of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), an accord on the protection of political freedoms and human rights among member states of the Council of Europe.

"[We] discussed EU accession to #ECHR, which remains a priority," Borrell tweeted, voicing his support to "CoE efforts to ensure implementation of ECtHR judgements by all CoE members."

He added that cooperation between the bloc and the Council to protect the rule of law and human rights in Europe is "essential.

"

The issue of EU accession to ECHR has been an object of discussions between the EU and the 47-state Council of Europe since the late 1970s. According to the European Parliament, the bloc should join the agreement to "contribute to the creation of a single European legal space," and coordinate efforts with the CoE on human rights protection across Europe.

A relevant draft agreement between the parties was finalized in 2013, but it was rejected by the European Court of Justice inasmuch as it may "upset the underlying balance of the EU and undermine the autonomy of EU law." Negotiations on the matter resumed in 2019. The latest meeting between the parties was held in late March, and the next is scheduled from June 29 - July 2.