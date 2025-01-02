EU foreign policy chief denounces New Orleans attack

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Wednesday denounced the deadly attack in New Orleans on a crowd celebrating the New Year.

"I am deeply saddened by the deliberate attack on those celebrating New Year's in New Orleans," said Kallas in a post on X.

"There is no excuse for such violence.

As authorities continue their investigation, we stand in full solidarity with the victims and their families during this tragic time."

The suspect, identified by the FBI as a US citizen, killed at least 10 and wounded dozens of others before being shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.

Potential homemade bombs were found in his truck and around New Orleans' French Quarter, the FBI said.

