EU Foreign Policy Chief Discourages Using COVID-19 As Pretext To Infringe Democracy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:12 AM

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic should not be used by governments as a pretext to violate democratic rights, the rule of law and their international commitments, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The ongoing coronavirus pandemic should not be used by governments as a pretext to violate democratic rights, the rule of law and their international commitments, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"The coronavirus pandemic should not be used as a pretext to limit democratic and civic space, the respect of the rule of law and of international commitments, nor to curtail freedom of expression, freedom of the press and access to information online and offline," Borrell said in a declaration published on the website of the European Commission.

Borrell said that while certain limitations of rights are allowed under international law in emergency situations, all such restrictions must be "necessary, proportionate, temporary in nature, and non-discriminatory."

According to the top EU diplomat, the coronavirus pandemic has had a particularly "disproportionate impact" on the rights of women, children and the elderly, as well as people in vulnerable situations, including refugees, migrants, internally displaced persons, and are deepening pre-existing inequalities.

Borrell also called for countering disinformation regarding the spread of coronavirus, noting that it could put lives in danger.

"Protecting the right of everyone to the highest attainable standard of health requires access to reliable information. People must be empowered to protect their own health and those of others. Misleading or false information can put lives in danger. It is therefore crucial to resolutely counter disinformation with transparent, timely and fact-based communication and thus reinforce the resilience of societies," he stated.

In the beginning of his appeal, Borrell said that the pandemic has affected every country and region of the world.

