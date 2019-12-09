EU Foreign Policy Chief Hopes Normandy Four Summit to Help Advance Ukrainian Settlement

The European Union hopes that the Normandy Four summit will bring about progress in the Ukraine conflict settlement, which it considers one of its priorities, the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday

"We think in this meeting we can continue working on advance on a peaceful and sustainable solution for the Ukrainian conflict, which is one of the most important priorities we have to solve in the European Union," Borrell told reporters upon his arrival at the Foreign Affairs Council.

Asked whether the position of France, which speaks in favor of dialogue with Russia, could "weaken" Kiev's negotiating stance, the top EU diplomat replied in the negative, saying that Europe was "completely united" on Ukraine.

The leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine, commonly referred to as the Normandy Four, will meet in Paris later in day to discuss the Donbas crisis settlement. It will become their first meeting after a three-year hiatus and a debut for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a novice in the format.