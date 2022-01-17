EU Foreign Policy Chief, Indian Foreign Minister Discuss Trade, Security

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that he held a phone conversation with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on a variety of issues, including security and the progress of bilateral talks on free trade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that he held a phone conversation with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on a variety of issues, including security and the progress of bilateral talks on free trade.

"Great start of a promising year in EU-India relations with a phone exchange with @DrSJaishanka on our key areas of cooperation: #EUIndiaTrade development in view of Free Trade Agreement negotiations, #GlobalGateway, #ClimateAction, Regional & intl issues #Myanmar #Afghanistan," Borrell posted on Twitter.

Last May, India and the European Union revived talks on a free trade agreement after a gap of eight years.

They also agreed to work on an agreement on protection of investments and another agreement on geographical indications on products, beginning a dialogue on World Trade Organization issues, and setting up joint working groups on regulatory cooperation and resilient supply chains.

The Global Gateway is the EU's strategy to boost investments in infrastructure projects with the aim of mobilizing up to 300 billion Euros ($342 billion) between 2021 and 2027 in such spheres as digital, climate and energy, transport, health, education and research.

Climate Action is a joint EU-United Nations initiative with the purpose of tackling climate change and its impact globally.