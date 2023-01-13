UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles invited new Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to visit Brussels to continue dialogue within the framework of the EU-Israel Association Council, the European External Action Service (EEAS), the EU's diplomatic service, said on Thursday.

"The HR/VP and Foreign Minister Cohen agreed to meet at the earliest possible opportunity to continue their dialogue in person, possibly at the Munich Security Conference in February. The HR/VP also invited Minister Cohen to Brussels," EEAS said on the website.

According to the statement, the sides "need to face together" the Ukraine conflict and Russia's military cooperation with Iran.

During the phone conversation between Borrell and Cohen, the EU's top diplomat "welcomed Israel's normalisation of relations with a number of Arab countries, reiterated the EU's willingness to support this development and expressed the hope that this will have a positive impact on the middle East Peace Process."

EU spokesman Peter Stano said in early January that the EU was looking forward to cooperating with the new Israeli government "based on shared values" and called on Israel and Palestine to deescalate tensions, reminding the countries of the importance of preserving the status quo of Jerusalem's holy sites.

The new Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was sworn in on December 29.

