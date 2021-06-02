EU Foreign Policy Chief Meets With ASEAN Head to Discuss Regional Issues

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell says he has discussed regional stability with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi.

Borrell started his official visit to Indonesia on Tuesday, June 1. He is expected to hold discussions with the Indonesian government and participate in meetings at the ASEAN headquarters in Jakarta until Friday, June 5.

"Working on joint EU-@ASEAN agenda with Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi. We continue addressing global and regional issues based on our Strategic Partnership, and discussed regional stability and Myanmar, recovery, connectivity, health and security and defence," Borrell said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The EU foreign policy chief added in another tweet that he had discussed the coronavirus pandemic and EU-Indonesian ties with government officials.

"Meeting with Indonesian Parliament's Foreign Relations Commission and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Commission was welcome opportunity to engage on EU-Indonesia relationship and topics such as the pandemic and vaccines, energy transition, digitalisation and maritime security," Borrell said, adding that he also discussed bilateral relations and Indo-Pacific cooperation with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

On Thursday, the EU foreign policy chief is expected to give a speech at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies about the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The European Council adopted conclusions on an EU strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific on April 19, declaring its intention to reinforce its presence in the region, including with regard to maritime security and trade.