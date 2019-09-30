EU Foreign Policy Chief Mogherini to Visit Minsk From October 4-5 - European Commission

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will visit Belarus from October 4-5, the European Commission (EC) told Sputnik on Monday

According to the EC representative, the visit has been confirmed and included in the official schedule.

On October 4, Mogherini is expected to hold a meeting with Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Roumas and discuss issues related to the Eastern Partnership initiative.

On the next day, she will meet with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, several high-ranking officials and representatives of the opposition.