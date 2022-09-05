EU Foreign Policy Chief Not Optimistic Iranian Nuclear Deal Negotiations Will Be Completed

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday he is now less confident that the talks on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) would be completed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday he is now less confident that the talks on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) would be completed.

"I am sorry to say that I am less confident today than 28 hours before about the conversions of the negotiations process and about the prospects of closing the deal right now," Borrell said during a press conference at the 8th EU-Ukraine Association Council.

The JCPOA deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union. Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Talks between Iran and the global powers to revive the deal and end US sanctions on Iranian oil exports have gained momentum recently. On August 31, Borrell said that an agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear deal will hopefully be reached in the next few days.

On September 2, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Tehran sent a "constructive" response to Washington's proposals on the revival of the JCPOA, while a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik later on Friday that the US received Tehran's response but it is "not constructive."