EU Foreign Policy Chief on US Unrest: We Support Right to Peaceful Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The European Union supports the right to peaceful protest, condemns violence and racism, and calls for de-escalation in the United States, which has seen days of protests after the death of an African American man in police custody, High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell said Tuesday.

"We, here in Europe, like the people of the United States, we are shocked and appalled by the death of George Floyd. And we think all societies must remain vigilant against the excess of use of force and ensure that all such incidents are addressed swiftly, effectively and in full respect with the rule of law and human rights," Borell told a press conference.

It is important that the people in charge of imposing order are not abusing their power, the EU high representative said.

"We support the right to peaceful protest. And also we condemn violence and racism of any kind," Borrell said.

The EU is calling for de-escalation and believes that the people in the US can heal as a nation, Borrell said.