EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Belarus Should Not Repeat Ukraine Scenario

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Friday that the events unfolding in Belarus were not of geopolitical kind and that the country should not become a second Ukraine, voicing hope that Russia will stand by it pledge to remain neutral.

Borrell spoke at a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas following the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, known as the Gymnich meeting.

"I have been talking with [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov last week about Belarus. Belarus is not a geopolitical issue. Belarus should not be a second Ukraine. The Belarusian people are not discussing to whom they want to be closer, Russia or the European Union. This is not the issue. The issue is of democracy, freedom, human rights inside Belarus," Borrell said.

The EU top diplomat cited the statements of Russian officials on that Moscow was opposed to any external intervention in Belarus' domestic affairs, suggesting that it also applies to Moscow itself.

"If Russia believes in independence and sovereignty of nation states, then it will respect the wishes and choices of the Belarusian people. I think that is what Russia says, and also [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said by the time being he doesn't consider necessary any kind of intervention, and I hope this is what is going to happen," Borrell added.

On Thursday, Putin said that he had put together a reserve of law enforcement officers to provide assistance to Belarus should the need arise, as per the request of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. He has stressed, however, that no such action is in the works at the moment and that it will only be applied as a last resort in the case if extremist forces in Belarus take advantage of the current situation to ignite unrest and disorder.