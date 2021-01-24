EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Concerned About Navalny-Linked Events in Russia

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed concern about violent demonstrations in Russia in support of opposition activist Alexey Navalny

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021)

"Following unfolding events in #Russia with concern. I deplore widespread detentions, disproportionate use of force, cutting down internet and phone connections," Borrell said on Twitter.

The official recalled that on Monday the council of EU foreign ministers will discuss "next steps" toward Russia.

A number of Western states have previously issued statements calling to free Navalny, while the Russian Foreign Ministry recommended them to avoid interfering in Russia's domestic affairs.

On Saturday, many Russian cities were hit by mass protests in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was detained in Moscow this past Sunday upon his arrival from Germany, where he had undergone months of treatment after being allegedly poisoned with a nerve agent. The blogger was subsequently placed in custody for 30 days for violating his probation terms for an earlier embezzlement conviction.

Dozens of people, both protesters and law enforcement officers, were injured during the demonstrations in Moscow. The police have also detained dozens of protesters.