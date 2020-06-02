EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Has No Information on Hacker Attack Against Germany

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday he had no information to share about the hacker attack against Germany, which Berlin believes to be linked to a Russian citizen.

"With respect to this issue of the cyberattack .... I don't have any information that I can share with you at that moment," Borrell told a press conference, when asked if the European Union was considering sanctions against Russia over the attack.