EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Hoping Israel Gives Up Palestine Annexation Plans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said Friday that Israel's decision to suspend annexation of Palestinian territories was a positive development and expressed hope Israel would give up the plan altogether.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that the US had brokered a peace deal that will see Israel and the UAE fully normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties. In addition, Israel will suspend plans to declare sovereignty over occupied Palestinian territories.

"Suspending annexation is positive step, plans should now be abandoned altogether. EU hopes for resumed Israeli-Palestinian negotiations on 2-state solution based on intl' agreed parameters," Borrell said on Twitter.

The diplomat welcomed the Israel-UAE normalization as an important step benefiting both countries and the region.