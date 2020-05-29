UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Problems With China Should Not Be Solved Through Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 05:22 PM

The European Union does not believe that problems with China can be solved via sanctions, EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The European Union does not believe that problems with China can be solved via sanctions, EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said Friday.

"There was only one country that mentioned sanctions.

I don't think that sanctions provide a way to resolve our problems with China," Borrell told a press conference after the video conference of Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting focused on China. On Thursday, Chinese lawmakers approved a resolution on developing a security law for Hong Kong.

