EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Shocked by Beheading of French Teacher

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell says he was shocked by the recent deadly attack on a history teacher in a Paris suburb.

"Deeply shocked by the appalling #ConflansSainteHonorine attack. We stand alongside our French friends and the victim's family. Hate and violence, terrorism and extremism will never overcome freedom and democracy," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

On Friday night, French media reported that a history teacher, later identified as Samuel Paty, 47, was attacked and decapitated by an 18-year-old refugee of Chechen origin. The attack came after Paty showed a caricature of the Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students at the school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, north-west of Paris.

The killer, identified as Abdullakh Anzorov, was shot dead by French police shortly after the attack.

Nine other people were detained as part of the investigation.

Spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in France, Sergey Parinov, told Sputnik on Saturday that the suspect had lived in France with his family on a legal basis since 2008. The attacker himself received a residence permit upon reaching the age of 18, according to Parinov.

According to France's anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard, the suspect was born in Moscow in 2002, was of Chechen origin, and had received refugee status in France.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has condemned the attack on the French teacher, urging French investigators on Saturday not to seek a "Chechen trace" in the attack, and stressing that the attacker had spent most of his life and was likely radicalized in France.