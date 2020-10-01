UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Time To Make Decision On Relations With Turkey

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:46 PM

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell expressed the belief on Thursday that the bloc should make a decision on its relations with Turkey, also stressing the need to avoid escalation in the Mediterranean

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell expressed the belief on Thursday that the bloc should make a decision on its relations with Turkey, also stressing the need to avoid escalation in the Mediterranean.

"With Turkey, as I have said many times, we are at the watershed moment.

We have to decide on the future of our relationship with Turkey, trying to avoid escalation of the conflict on the delimitation of waters, and taking very much into account the relationship that we have with Turkey ... It will be very important in order for the foreign affairs ministers to continue working on a comprehensive approach to the relationship with Turkey," Borrell said ahead of the Special European Council.

