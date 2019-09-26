UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Foreign Policy Chief Studying Putin's Proposal On INF Weapons Moratorium - Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:14 PM

EU Foreign Policy Chief Studying Putin's Proposal on INF Weapons Moratorium - Official

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is currently reviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for a moratorium on deploying weapons previously banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, an EU official told Sputnik on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is currently reviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for a moratorium on deploying weapons previously banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, an EU official told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported that similar proposals were sent to the leaders of NATO and EU states as well as some other countries.

"We can confirm that the High Representative/Vice-President [Mogherini] received a message from the Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, and we are examining it," the official said.

NATO confirmed that it had received the letter but said it did not consider the proposal credible, recalling that Russia had a missile, the SSC-8, that the alliance believed violated the now defunct INF Treaty.

The nuclear pact, signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987, was terminated on August 2 at the United States' initiative after the country formally suspended its INF obligations six months earlier. Both countries had repeatedly accused each other of violating the deal, which banned any ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles).

Related Topics

NATO Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Alliance United States August From

Recent Stories

Agreement to Set Up US Bases in Greece Will Be Ope ..

2 minutes ago

State Dept. Acted Appropriately With Regard to Tru ..

2 minutes ago

Tourism sector contributes AED164.7 bn to GDP in 2 ..

31 minutes ago

International media highlight arrival of Al Mansoo ..

31 minutes ago

Moscow Says Decision-Making Procedures for Syrian ..

2 minutes ago

Sudan Wants to Revive Education Ties With Russia - ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.