EU Foreign Policy Chief To Attend UNGA High Week In New York - EEAS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will travel to New York from September 20-24 to attend the General Debate week of the 76th United Nations General Assembly, the EU External Action Service (EEAS) said on Sunday.

"From 20 to 24 September, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, will travel to New York on the occasion of the start of the 76th United Nations General Assembly. High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell will host and participate in a number of high-level events and bilateral meetings throughout the High-level week," the EEAS said in a press release.

In addition to Borrell, the EU delegation to the UN General Assembly will include President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

On Monday, the three EU officials are scheduled to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to the press release.

They will attend the opening session of the annual UNGA General Debate on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Michel will deliver a statement to the assembly on behalf of the European Union.

The High Representative will host a number of high-level meetings on the UNGA sidelines, including the EU-Gulf Cooperation Council meeting, a working dinner with the Western Balkan leaders and the first meeting of the Regional Platform on Afghanistan.

"Looking forward to a week of discussions with counterparts from around the world on how to address global challenges, jointly. We are at a critical moment in history - the EU, as largest contributor to the UN, plays its part. #UNGA  here we come!" Borrell wrote on Twitter.

The 76th session of the UN General Assembly opened this past Tuesday. The high-level week of the General Debate is scheduled to take place from September 21-27.

