EU Foreign Policy Chief To Visit Russia Soon To Address Issues Of Mutual Interest

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:39 PM

EU Foreign Policy Chief to Visit Russia Soon to Address Issues of Mutual Interest

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday that he wanted to visit Russia as soon as possible to address issues of mutual interest

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday that he wanted to visit Russia as soon as possible to address issues of mutual interest.

The diplomat noted that Russia was discussed during an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers on Wednesday. Though no formal conclusion was made, the ministers reiterated that "the five principles continue to be the basis of any engagement with Russia." These principles concern the Minsk agreements, people-to-people contact and partnership with Eastern countries, Borrell said.

"We have to address the areas of mutual interest, and for this purpose and [within] the framework of these principles, I will visit Russia as soon as possible," Borrell told reporters at a press conference following the Extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council in Croatia's Zagreb.

Relations between Russia and the EU deteriorated after the bloc imposed sanctions against Moscow in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the successful referendum on Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. While Western countries and Kiev have not recognized its legitimacy and accused Moscow of meddling in Ukraine's affairs, Moscow has denied any interference claims and insisted that the referendum was carried out in line with international law. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."

