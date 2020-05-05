UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Foreign Policy Chief, Top Uzbek Diplomat Commit To Concluding New Partnership Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 02:55 PM

EU Foreign Policy Chief, Top Uzbek Diplomat Commit to Concluding New Partnership Agreement

The European Union and Uzbekistan will look to accelerate the process of concluding a new Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, according to a European External Action Service press release

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The European Union and Uzbekistan will look to accelerate the process of concluding a new Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, according to a European External Action Service press release.

The announcement follows the holding of bilateral telephone talks between EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov on Monday.

"They confirmed their ambition to conclude negotiations on an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement as soon as possible," the press release read.

Additionally, the European Union will pledge 36 million Euros ($39.

3 million) to support Uzbekistan's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Borrell also expressed the EU's support for the Central Asian country's application to join the World Trade Organization.

Negotiations between Tashkent and Brussels to reach an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement have been ongoing since February 2019 and five rounds of bilateral talks have been held, the most recent of which took place in early March.

Any new deal will replace an existing agreement that has been in force for two decades. A similar agreement was signed between the EU and Kazakhstan in 2015.

Related Topics

World European Union Brussels Tashkent Uzbekistan Kazakhstan February March 2015 2019 Agreement Asia Million

Recent Stories

Israel confirms 2 more virus deaths, toll up to 23 ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTCL) offi ..

4 minutes ago

Indian senior diplomat summoned over ceasefire vio ..

1 minute ago

Indonesia's Q1 GDP growth slumps to weakest since ..

2 minutes ago

Spain adds 280,000 jobless during April lockdown: ..

2 minutes ago

China's resort island looks to sports tourism for ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.