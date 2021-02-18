UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Policy Chief Urges Russia To Release Navalny In Line With ECHR Ruling

EU Foreign Policy Chief Urges Russia to Release Navalny in Line With ECHR Ruling

Moscow should free Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, sentenced for imprisonment in accordance with the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Thursday

Earlier this week, the ECHR called for the release of Navalny, whose suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher financial misdemeanor case was converted to real time of 3.

5 years by a Moscow court.

"The #ECHR ruled Alexei @navalny should be released immediately. The EU reiterates it's call on the Russian authorities to do so without delay. We expect Russia to comply with its international commitments as signatory of the European Convention on Human Rights," Borrell tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin branded the ECHR demand as an attempt to interfere in Russia's internal affairs and voiced concerns over the court's political prejudice.

