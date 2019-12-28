UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Policy Chief Wants To Visit Tripoli On January 7 - GNA's Foreign Ministry

EU Foreign Policy Chief Wants to Visit Tripoli on January 7 - GNA's Foreign Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is going to visit the Libyan capital of Tripoli on January 7 along with foreign ministers of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy, the Foreign Ministry of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) said in a statement.

According to the statement, GNA Foreign Minister Taher Siyala held on late Friday a phone conversation with Borrell to discuss the situation in Libya.

"The European official expressed an intention to visit Tripoli on January 7 along with the foreign ministers of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy to hold talks with the head of the Libyan Government of National Accord, Fayez Sarraj," the Foreign Ministry said on late Friday.

The visit was announced amid the offensive of the Libyan National Army (LNA), headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, which was launched on December 12. The LNA troops are currently advancing to the central part of the Libyan capital.

