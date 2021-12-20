UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Policy Chief Warns Against 'Excluding' Brussels From Security Talks With Russia

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:00 AM

EU Foreign Policy Chief Warns Against 'Excluding' Brussels From Security Talks With Russia

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell claims that Moscow could try to exclude the European Union from talks on security guarantees.

"Russia's ultimate intentions are not clear, except that it seeks to threaten and weaken Ukraine. Different scenarios can unfold. ...We cannot exclude Russia's desire to use this crisis as leverage for its declared purpose to reshape the security framework in Europe, also excluding the Europeans from the discussions," Borrell said on his blog on Sunday.

He emphasized that any Russian action against Ukraine and its sovereignty would have serious consequences and expressed hope that the US will not allow Brussels to get excluded from talks on security.

"...the EU must of course be at the table of any discussion on the European security architecture. Russia's Foreign Ministry this Friday released a draft proposal on security guarantees between Russia and the US as well as to European members of NATO. It is clear that the EU must be an integral part of such discussions," Borrell stressed.

He recalled the Helsinki Final Act and the Paris Charter, as well as mechanisms and rules of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which, according to Borrell, must be used when engaging with Russia on issues of security.

On Friday, Moscow published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees. The proposals, if agreed to, would ban NATO from expanding in eastern Europe and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Sunday that NATO was going to discuss Russia's proposals on security guarantees this week.

The security issue has surged in importance on the backdrop of the growing tensions around Ukraine, as Russia stands accused of allegedly deploying troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion.

Moscow has repeatedly denied these accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union Brussels Helsinki Paris United States Turkish Lira Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Records continue to be broken in Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

Records continue to be broken in Abu Dhabi&#039;s FINA World Swimming Championsh ..

6 hours ago
 UAE bag two silver medals at Asian Karate Champion ..

UAE bag two silver medals at Asian Karate Championships 2021 in Kazakhstan

7 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai’s Response and Readiness te ..

8 hours ago
 RTA, Careem celebrate one million bike trips

RTA, Careem celebrate one million bike trips

10 hours ago
 Dubai emerges as global superyacht capital: Report

Dubai emerges as global superyacht capital: Report

10 hours ago
 MoHAP, NCEMA announce enforcement of &#039;Green P ..

MoHAP, NCEMA announce enforcement of &#039;Green Pass COVID Protocol&#039; in fe ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.