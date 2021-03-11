BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has welcomed the approval of Libya's new executive body, the Government of National Unity (GNU).

A special session of the House of Representatives on giving a vote of confidence to the GNU has been ongoing in the city of Sirte since Sunday. A total of 132 lawmakers out of 136 voted in favor of the new executive body, while two parliament members abstained. Another 36 legislators did not take part in the session.

"Welcome the approval of the new Libyan Government of National Unity. This is a historic opportunity for Libyans to put an end to 10 years of conflict and join efforts to rebuild a peaceful, stable, united and sovereign #Libya," Borrell wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

Libya has been split between rival political forces ” the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army ” since the overthrow and assassination of Libya's long-term leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The confrontation repeatedly escalated into armed violence during recent years, creating conditions for the deployment of foreign troops.

Last fall, Libyan rivals held UN-facilitated talks in Geneva, which resulted in the signature of a nationwide ceasefire agreement. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim unity government that will be in charge until the national general election scheduled for December 24.