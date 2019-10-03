UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Policy Chief's Visit To Minsk Postponed Due To 'Agenda Changes' - Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:54 PM

EU Foreign Policy Chief's Visit to Minsk Postponed Due to 'Agenda Changes' - Statement

The European Union postponed the visit of its foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini to Minsk in connection with "agenda changes" of a number of negotiators, the Delegation of the European Union to Belarus said in a statement on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The European Union postponed the visit of its foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini to Minsk in connection with "agenda changes" of a number of negotiators, the Delegation of the European Union to Belarus said in a statement on Thursday.

"We regret to inform you that the visit of Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as well as the Eastern Partnership high-level event, which were planned for 4-5 October 2019 in Minsk, have been postponed due to a number of agenda changes of various participants, and following contacts with the Belarusian hosts," the statement said.

It did not specify the details of this decision, as well as new possible dates for the visit.

