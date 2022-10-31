EU Foresees No Problems Working With Brazil Under Lula - Spokeswoman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The European Union does not foresee any problems in working cooperation with Brazil under the country's newly elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, an EU foreign affairs spokeswoman said.

"I do not see any problem or I do not foresee any problem and I will not speculate further than that," Nabila Massrali told a news briefing on Monday after she was asked whether the EU might have a problem with traditionally pro-Russian Lula.

"We will see how it will go but we only have very good hope for the future � that is actually that we will work very well together," Massrali said.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell commended Brazil on the "effective and transparent manner" in which the presidential election was held and promised to deepen the ties with the South American nation in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, environment, and climate change.

Lula, a 76-year-old left-leaning politician, beat his right-wing rival in a tight race to secure a third term in office on Sunday. He will take over from Jair Bolsonaro in January 2023.