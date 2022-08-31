UrduPoint.com

EU 'Forgetting' About Its Green Agenda As Coal, Fuel Oil Consumption Grows - Gazprom CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 06:53 PM

EU 'Forgetting' About Its Green Agenda as Coal, Fuel Oil Consumption Grows - Gazprom CEO

The EU environmental agenda has been "sent to the wastebasket" as the consumption of coal, fuel oil and even firewood in the bloc increased amid the energy crisis, Russia's Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The EU environmental agenda has been "sent to the wastebasket" as the consumption of coal, fuel oil and even firewood in the bloc increased amid the energy crisis, Russia's Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Wednesday.

"The EU environmental agenda, which we have heard so much about in recent years, has actually been simply sent to the wastebasket. We observe how sharply the consumption of coal and fuel oil is growing in Europe as well as the high demand for firewood. Everybody decided to store up firewood, and nobody is thinking about the environmental agenda anymore. Everyone is thinking about how to get through the upcoming winter," Miller said at a meeting devoted to the employees of the oil and gas sector.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been growing as part of a global trend of post-COVID recovery.

After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

As part of efforts to combat the energy crisis and plans to abandon Russian gas, some EU countries, including Germany and France, are looking into restoration of coal-fired power plants mothballed for climate protection reasons. This measure has raised concern among climate activists since it contradicts the European Green Deal, adopted in 2019, which aims to cut carbon emissions and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy.

