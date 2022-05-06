UrduPoint.com

EU 'Forgot' About Ukrainian Refugees - Serbian Interior Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2022 | 06:51 PM

EU 'Forgot' About Ukrainian Refugees - Serbian Interior Minister

Europe seems to have forgotten about the issue of Ukrainian refugees caused by the ongoing conflict as it has failed to develop a united policy on the matter, Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Europe seems to have forgotten about the issue of Ukrainian refugees caused by the ongoing conflict as it has failed to develop a united policy on the matter, Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Friday.

"So, in the case of Ukraine, the refugee crisis did not disappear. What I asked for is a united stance, to tell us if the refugees will be accepted in Europe or not?" Vulin told the Euractiv news portal.

The minister went on to say that the bloc does not have a united policy on the migration issue, wondering about the fate of Ukrainian refugees in Serbia, North Macedonia and Greece.

"Europe is repeating the mistake it made from the outset of the refugee crisis. It does not have a single policy and leaves each country alone to deal with the refugee crisis," Vulin added, as quoted by the news portal.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian border guard said that over four million people have left Ukraine through checkpoints controlled by Kiev since February 24.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Interior Minister Kiev Serbia Macedonia Greece February Border From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 handled 434 emergencies during Eid day ..

Rescue 1122 handled 434 emergencies during Eid days

46 seconds ago
 US Agriculture Equipment Maker AGCO Says Productio ..

US Agriculture Equipment Maker AGCO Says Production Facilities Hit by Ransomware ..

48 seconds ago
 Russia Not Invited to May 8 Celebrations Marking E ..

Russia Not Invited to May 8 Celebrations Marking End of WWII in France - Ambassa ..

3 minutes ago
 Sehrai's custodial killing demands international i ..

Sehrai's custodial killing demands international intervention in India's judicia ..

3 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 provided services to over 2421 people ..

Rescue 1122 provided services to over 2421 people during Eid days

3 minutes ago
 EU 'Fully Understands' Members' Constraints Over R ..

EU 'Fully Understands' Members' Constraints Over Russian Oil Embargo - Commissio ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.