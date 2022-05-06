EU 'Forgot' About Ukrainian Refugees - Serbian Interior Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Europe seems to have forgotten about the issue of Ukrainian refugees caused by the ongoing conflict as it has failed to develop a united policy on the matter, Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Friday

"So, in the case of Ukraine, the refugee crisis did not disappear. What I asked for is a united stance, to tell us if the refugees will be accepted in Europe or not?" Vulin told the Euractiv news portal.

The minister went on to say that the bloc does not have a united policy on the migration issue, wondering about the fate of Ukrainian refugees in Serbia, North Macedonia and Greece.

"Europe is repeating the mistake it made from the outset of the refugee crisis. It does not have a single policy and leaves each country alone to deal with the refugee crisis," Vulin added, as quoted by the news portal.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian border guard said that over four million people have left Ukraine through checkpoints controlled by Kiev since February 24.