EU, France, Germany, UK, US Express Concern About Unrest In Eastern Tajikistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2022 | 02:00 AM

EU, France, Germany, UK, US Express Concern About Unrest in Eastern Tajikistan

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The EU delegation and French, German, US, UK embassies are concerned about the reports on tensions and internal clashes in eastern Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region of Tajikistan, according to a statement obtained by Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, about 200 armed people blocked the highway connecting Dushanbe and the city Khorog, as well as a border commandant's office in the center of the Rushon district in the Gorno-Badakhshan region. The Tajik internal ministry said that one officer of the state security committee was killed, and 13 soldiers were injured during an assault conducted by an armed criminal group in the Rushon district on a state security committee convoy.

The sides called on all parties to the conflict to spare no effort to reduce tensions, show tolerance, as well as refrain from deploying excessive force and calls for violence, also urging the sides to honestly communicate and find a quick settlement to this situation.

The statement also said that Tajikistan's authorities should act in strict compliance with the law and ensure adherence to fundamental human rights and freedoms even during a security crisis.

The statement added that the EU delegation and the embassies are deeply saddened by the loss of life, expressing their sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, as well as to the injured local citizens and law enforcement officers.

A source in the Tajik security agencies told Sputnik that an operation to neutralize the armed militants in the Rushon district was completed.

