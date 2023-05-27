UrduPoint.com

EU Freezes $26Bln In Private Assets Of Sanctioned Russians Since February 2022 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2023 | 06:20 PM

EU Freezes $26Bln in Private Assets of Sanctioned Russians Since February 2022 - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) The total value of Russian private assets frozen in the European Union under sanctions over the Russian special operation in Ukraine has reached 24.1 billion Euros ($25.9 billion), German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday, citing European Commission data.

The value of frozen Russian private assets under sanctions increased from 18.9 billion euros in December to 24.1 billion euros in late May, the newspaper said.

As many as 1,473 individuals and 205 firms from Russia have been sanctioned by the EU, Welt am Sonntag added.

After the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Western countries have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including the freezing of nearly half of the country's foreign Currency reserves - amounting to about $300 billion. The European Union alone has frozen assets of Russian entities and individuals worth dozens of billions of Dollars under 10 packages of sanctions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German European Union February May December From Billion

Recent Stories

Japan&#039;s net external assets hit record in 202 ..

Japan&#039;s net external assets hit record in 2022

38 minutes ago
 Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Part ..

Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Parts Expo 29 May

53 minutes ago
 Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment wit ..

Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment with PTI amid resignations wave

59 minutes ago
 Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet mem ..

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet members cancelled

2 hours ago
 Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electr ..

Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electric waste-collection truck in A ..

2 hours ago
 Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.