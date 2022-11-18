UrduPoint.com

EU Freezes Russian Assets Worth $70Bln With Belgium Alone Accounting For $52Bln - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 02:30 PM

EU Freezes Russian Assets Worth $70Bln With Belgium Alone Accounting for $52Bln - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The European Union has frozen Russian assets worth 68 billion Euros ($70.5 billion), most of them in Belgium, the Politico news outlet reported on Friday, citing an internal document of the European Commission.

According to the news outlet, Belgium accounts for up to 50 billion euros in Russian frozen assets, followed by Luxembourg with 5.5 billion euros. Together with Italy, Germany, Ireland, Austria and France, the two countries make up around 90% of all frozen Russian assets in Europe.

At the same time, the outlet noted that the total sum of Russia's national reserves frozen in the EU remained unknown.

The internal document estimated it at around 33.8 billion euros, Politico said.

Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine. The measures included freezing Russia's foreign Currency reserves and halting international payments from Russian banks. In mid-March, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov estimated that about half of Russia's gold and foreign currency reserves, worth over $300 billion, were frozen.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe France European Union Germany Luxembourg Same Ireland Austria Italy Belgium Gold All From Billion

Recent Stories

Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

43 minutes ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade a ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade agreement

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

5 hours ago
 Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.